All The Conspiracy Theories About Katy Perry’s “Daisies”

We’re all stuck at home with nothing to do apart from eat, watch TV and stan our faves. Which might explain why Katy Perry’s fans have fallen down the rabbit hole trying to decipher a series of clues (or perhaps mere coincides) about the pop star’s latest single — “Daisies” (due May 15). On the one hand, there’s a conspiracy theory that Taylor Swift is somehow involved due to the superstars’ reconciliation and the fact that Tay Tay rocked a daisy-covered sweater on Instagram.

More likely, however, is the second theory. Namely, that a number of high-profile female artists will feature in the video. That would explain Taylor’s sweater, Dua Lipa randomly posting a daisy chain, Kesha covering her nipples with daisies (iconic) and Melanie Martinez posting a floral update. Time will tell if any of this is based in reality, but I can think of worse ways to kickstart an era than involving a bunch of your famous friends. Check out threads about both theories below.

In other Katy news, I did a little digging and discovered that “Daisies” was produced by The Monsters & Strangerz (the hitmakers behind Dua’s “Break My Heart” and Selena Gomez’s “Vulnerable”) and co-written with J Kash, Jon Bellion and Michael Pollack. Bring it on!

Conspiracy Theory 1:

TAYLOR SWIFT IS FEATURED ON KATY PERRYS NEW SINGLE #DAISIES AND THIS IS WHY **a thread** pic.twitter.com/HlCm2xfn9K — ☀️“you’re EMMA right?!” ☀️ (@emmadaylight13) May 7, 2020

Conspiracy Theory 2:

ARE THEY ALL TEASING #DAISIES BY KATY PERRY? 👀🌼 pic.twitter.com/OgbstmlgKs — Perry Crave 🌼 (@PerryCrave) May 10, 2020

