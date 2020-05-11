Jonas Brothers Announce “X” Featuring Karol G

Jonas Brothers are back this week with a new single called “X” (due May 15) and they’re bringing Karol G along for the ride. Given the involvement of the Colombian superstar, who is probably still best-known in the US for “Tusa,” it’s safe to assume that the iconic trio’s latest track will have a Latin flavor. “X” is the second single from the Jo Bros’ much-anticipated 6th LP following the release of “What A Man Gotta Do” earlier this year. That song cracked the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The comeback kings will be looking for another smash before the album drops. After all, Happiness Begins set the bar exceedingly high. That album topped the charts and delivered a massive number one hit in the form of “Sucker” and a series of radio staples including “Cool” and “Only Human.” Since then, the Jonas Brothers have maintained a high-profile with a series of collaborations (justice for “Runaway”!) and a Christmas song. See the enduring band’s announcement for “X” below.

Are you excited for the single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!