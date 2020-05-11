Lennon Stella & Charlie Puth Link For “Summer Feelings”

Lennon Stella teams up with Charlie Puth for a bright and breezy bop called “Summer Feelings.” Produced by Invincible, the lead single from SCOOB! The Album is a sun-dappled love song with a distinct West Coast flavor. “I hear the rhythm of waves and on the shore and I swear they’re speaking,” Lennon begins the track. “They’re telling me to relax, I’m not good at that.” Charlie then steps up for a lovestruck verse. “You got my heart and I’m head over heels,” he sings. “Touchin’ the stars and then draggin’ them down to earth.”

That takes us to the sing-along chorus. “Hey, gettin’ in my summer feelings and I’m trying to keep it cool,” they harmonize. “Wait up, here in my summer feelings and I found a piece of me that I never knew.” Who knew that SCOOB! (the movie) was going to be this romantic? The animated blockbuster and its soundtrack arrive on May 15. Other artists featured on the album include Thomas Rhett, Kane Brown, Ava Max, R3HAB, Galantis and Rare Americans. Get in your “Summer Feelings” below.

