Lady Gaga Is Selling ‘Chromatica’ Jockstraps & Thongs

Since confirming May 29 as the new release date of Chromatica (it was originally scheduled to arrive on April 10), Lady Gaga plunged straight into marketing. The first step in making sure the electro-pop opus has a successful debut is sweetening the deal for fans. Labels understand the power of bundling and regularly combine digital copies of an album with concert tickets, t-shirts and baseball caps. Mother Monster, ever the innovator, has gone a step further. You can now buy Chromatica with pillows, socks, underpants, kitchenware, jockstraps and thongs.

How much will a neon-pink Chromatica jockstrap set you back? It’s yours for the bargain price of $30 including the album. A thong is even less, selling for $20 including the album. You can peruse Gaga’s online store here and select your preferred package. In other Chromatica news, we can expect the second single any day now. “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande is being touted as the most likely candidate (insiders confirm that a video has been filmed) and could arrive as early as Friday. Revisit “Stupid Love” below while we wait for an official announcement.

