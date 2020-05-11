Shakira Performs “Try Everything” On ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Shakira was the biggest name to appear on ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II last night. The Colombian superstar belted out “Try Everything” from 2016’s Zootopia and served flawless vocals (as expected) against a cute pink background. She even gave us a little wiggle and a couple of hair flips. In other words, the Queen of Latin Pop nailed it. As for the song, well, “Try Everything” is one of those singles that didn’t conquer the charts upon release, but steadily sold over a long period of time.

The Stargate-produced bop has been certified double platinum in the US and is now one of Disney’s most-recognized original songs of the 21st century. Shakira has been heavily involved with fund-raising efforts for the COVID-19 crisis and is rumored to be quietly working on new music in quarantine. After all, we need the followup to El Dorado. That album gave us the mega-hits “Chantaje,” “La Bicicleta” and “Perro Fiel,” and earned the living legend a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Album. Watch her slay “Try Everything” below.

