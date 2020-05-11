Ella Eyre Is Back With A Banger Called “L.O.V.(e)”

UK pop star Ella Eyre has been taking her sweet time with her sophomore LP. Five years have passed since Feline cemented her status as an international pop force, but it looks like she’s close. The 26-year-old joined last week’s New Music Friday lineup with an instantly catchy banger called “L.O.V.(e).” Produced by Banx & Ranx, the upbeat anthem finds Ella in the mood to dance. “There’s a ghost in my heartbeat and it knows my pain, reminding me I should be cautious,” she begins the song. “But, oh, how my heart aches to be whole again.”

It turns out, the Brit is ready to get back on the proverbial horse by the time we reach the chorus. “I need that L-O, L-O, L-O-V,” Ella belts. “Even though it runs from me, say, L-O, L-O, L-O-V-E.” What inspired the song? “Releasing ‘L.O.V(e)’ is really special because it may never have happened without the fans being so persistent and vocal about their love for it too,” the “Just Got Paid” hitmaker reveals in the press release. “It’s a huge compliment for me so this is a big thank you to them.” Listen below.

