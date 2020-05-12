Mariah Carey Sings “Through The Rain”/”Make It Happen” Remix

Mariah Carey reminded us, yet again, that she is a national treasure by belting out a mashup of “Through The Rain” and “Make It Happen” for the Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit, which is a virtual telethon hosted by Tina Fey. The goal is simple: “To raise funds for New Yorkers whose lives have been devastated by COVID-19.” And Mimi is sure to have opened a lot of wallets with her breathtaking performance. The 5-Octave angel doesn’t perform “Through The Rain” very often, but it needs to be re-added to her live show pronto.

The enduring hitmaker seamlessly segued into “Make It Happen” and really pulled the vocal trigger — with a little help from her trusty backing vocalists. Mariah was in fine form and hopefully raised a lot of cash. All in all, 2020 has been another banner year for Mimi. She began the year with a number one hit (her 19th) and then managed to obtain justice for E=MC², 12 years after it was released. Lambs then got creative and staged a Charmbracelet revival. Watch the vocal goddess do her thing below.

Did you love Mimi’s performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!