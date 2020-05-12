Mariah Carey Sings “Through The Rain”/”Make It Happen” Remix

Mike Wass | May 12, 2020 12:51 pm
CREDIT: Mariah Carey YouTube
Mariah's Underrated 'E=MC²'
Mariah's Underrated 'E=MC²'
We reflect on the underrated genius of Mariah Carey's 'E=MC².'

Mariah Carey reminded us, yet again, that she is a national treasure by belting out a mashup of “Through The Rain” and “Make It Happen” for the Rise Up New York! The Robin Hood Relief Benefit, which is a virtual telethon hosted by Tina Fey. The goal is simple: “To raise funds for New Yorkers whose lives have been devastated by COVID-19.” And Mimi is sure to have opened a lot of wallets with her breathtaking performance. The 5-Octave angel doesn’t perform “Through The Rain” very often, but it needs to be re-added to her live show pronto.

The enduring hitmaker seamlessly segued into “Make It Happen” and really pulled the vocal trigger — with a little help from her trusty backing vocalists. Mariah was in fine form and hopefully raised a lot of cash. All in all, 2020 has been another banner year for Mimi. She began the year with a number one hit (her 19th) and then managed to obtain justice for E=MC², 12 years after it was released. Lambs then got creative and staged a Charmbracelet revival. Watch the vocal goddess do her thing below.

Did you love Mimi’s performance? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

Mariah Carey's Iconic 'Rainbow' Era
25 Photos »
Tags: