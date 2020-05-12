Pia Mia Is Releasing A New Single Called “Princess”

Pia Mia is back! The pop star/actress (she recently starred in After) will kick off her 2020 campaign on May 15 with a song called “Princess.” The 23-year-old unveiled the stunning, pink-hued cover on social media and shared a brief snippet of the video. Hopefully, this means that Pia’s debut album isn’t too far away. She certainly has more than enough bops to fill one. The “Do It Again” hitmaker relaunched in 2019 with a soaring ballad called “Bitter Love” and then followed it up with three hip-hop/pop collaborations.

She joined forces with Theron Theron for “Crybaby,” linked with YG for “Feel Up” (now that’s an underrated banger) and teamed up with Gunna and Carnage for “Don’t Get Me Started.” All of those songs delivered impressive streaming numbers, which means that Pia’s fanbase is enjoying her new sound and musical experiments. With any luck, “Princess” will be the start of something much bigger. See the glamorous cover art below and pre-save the song here.

