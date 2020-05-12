Aly & AJ Return With “Joan Of Arc On The Dance Floor”

Aly & AJ released one of the most iconic bops of the ’00s on this day in 2007. Yes, “Potential Breakup Song” celebrates its 13th birthday today. I was originally going to honor the milestone with a retrospective, but I thought I’d mark the occasion by writing up the duo’s new single instead. The Michalka sisters rolled out a new tune called “Joan Of Arc On The Dance Floor” last week and it deserves your full attention. Produced by Yves Rothman, this is an ’80s throwback that evokes Pet Shop Boys and Dead Or Alive.

“People pass by, always onto the next,” they begin the song over ominous synths, “with a dead heart, yeah, they’re full of regret.” However, Aly & AJ aren’t interested in the soulless masses. “They got sad eyes, empty promises,” the duo laments. “We don’t need ’em.” Instead, the “Church” singers take sanctuary on the dance floor. “We don’t stop! Until mascara’s on the dance floor,” they chant. “Joan of Arc is on the dance floor.” It’s very extra, very good and very different from anything else released this year. Listen below.

