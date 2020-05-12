Tinashe Teams Up With ZHU For New Single “Only”

Tinashe will join this week’s New Music Friday lineup via a collaboration with ZHU called “Only.” The alternative producer, who is probably still best-known in pop circles for 2014’s “Faded,” unveiled the cover earlier this week. A closer look at the artwork also reveals some of the lyrics. “All me, mama put it on me,” reads one lyrics. “I’m her child, I’m the only.” Things get a little emo from there. “I grew up feeling lonely, even when I’m with homies,” another lyric reads. “It’s just not enough.”

“Only” will be Tinashe’s first new song of 2020. Of course, the R&B star was busy last year — releasing the slinky Songs For You as well as a steady stream of collaborations and stand-alone singles. With any luck, this is just the tip of the iceberg. It’s time for Tee to claim her spot at the top of the music ladder with a long-overdue commercial breakthrough. While we wait for the song to drop, check out ZHU’s announcement post below.

