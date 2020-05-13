The Best Rock Couples To Ever Grace The Stage

If there’s one thing more impressive than being a rockstar, it’s being a rockstar couple. There’s something invigorating about seeing two artistic souls join forces. Some musician couples collaborated from the start and drifted apart, like Sonny and Cher. Others began solo and came together later on, like Johnny Cash and June Carter. Whether their relationship spanned decades or was cut short, their love certainly burned bright on the stage. Read on to see some of the most rockin’ couples throughout history.

Joan Ignited Bob’s Career

Siemoneit/ullstein bild via Getty Images

When Joan Baez met Bob Dylan in 1961, she was emerging as the “Mother Earth” of rock music and Bob was a nobody. Joan was one of the first to see into Bob’s incredible talent as a songwriter and invited him to join her onstage in 1963.

Though their relationship didn’t last long– ending around 1965– the impact both musicians had on one another’s career was everlasting. Joan put Bob in the spotlight, and he inspired her with his lyrics. The two last performed together in 1984.