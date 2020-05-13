FLETCHER Teams Up With Kito For “Bitter” Breakup Anthem

FLETCHER already lays claim to one of 2020’s best pop songs with “Forever,” but her new single might be even better. A collaboration with Australian artist/producer Kito, “Bitter” is a breakup anthem for the ages — bruising, spiteful and brutally honest. “I know she’s thinking that she found herself a winner, I know you fucked her on the counter right before you cooked her dinner,” the 26-year-old sings on the epic chorus. “I bet you sugar coat the truth, I bet you’re real sweet with her.”

And just when you think she’s finished, FLETCHER throws another body blow. “I know you think about me when you kiss her, I left a taste in your mouth,” the breakout star hisses. “Can she taste me now? I’m bitter.” There’s no pretending to be the bigger person. This is raw and real and unashamedly ugly. At this rate, Cari’s (her first name) debut album/third EP — whatever comes first — is shaping up to be a triumph. Listen to “Bitter,” which premiered on an episode of lesbian drama series The L Word earlier this year, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!