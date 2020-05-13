Loren Gray Rolls Out A Defiant Bop Called “Cake”

Making the leap from social media sensation to pop star can be tricky, but Loren Gray has done it with ease. The 18-year-old, who is the undisputed Queen of TikTok, got the ball rolling in 2018 with “My Story.” Since then, she has released a steady stream of singles including “Options” and “Can’t Do It” featuring Saweetie. (The booked-and-busy teen also appeared in Taylor Swift’s video for “The Man”). Loren is now ready to take it to the next level with a gently defiant bop called “Cake.”

“Talk like you know everything, your way is the only way it’s gotta be,” the breakout star begins the song. “I’m not your property, not your baby don’t be acting fatherly.” By the time we reach the chorus, Loren declares her independence. “Imma bake a cake and eat the whole damn thing,” she purrs over The Wavys’ bouncy production. “Taste way better, when I don’t care what you think.” Watch the quarantine video, which is a virtual Girls Night In featuring fellow influencers, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!