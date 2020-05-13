John Legend Announces 7th LP ‘Bigger Love’

John Legend fired up his social media accounts this morning to let fans know that his 7th studio album drops on June 19. While the full tracklist of Bigger Love hasn’t been revealed just yet, the project is expected to include recent singles “Actions,” “Conversations In The Dark” and the perky title track. Speaking of which, the COVID-19 pandemic has inspired dozens of good songs, but few are as feel-good as “Bigger Love.” This infectious call to the dance floor radiates optimism with every gently placed beat.

“Cause we got a bigger love, won’t ever give it up,” the 41-year-old sings on the chorus. “We got a one-way ticket love, we ain’t going no place but up.” A tune this uplifting deserves an equally upbeat visual and John comes through with a clip comprised of fan submissions. “This video was made to celebrate our shared love, hope and resilience,” the enduring hitmaker explains. “We’re all using technology to stay in touch and finding creative ways to cope and we wanted the video to be a big musical hug for people around the world.”

Pre-order Bigger Love here and watch the video below.

