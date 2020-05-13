Julia Michaels Soars On “Give It To You” From ‘Songland’

There can’t be many better feelings than hearing Julia Michaels sing your song, but you would have to ask Keegan Bost to be certain. The budding songwriter, who is one of the talented participants on NBC’s Songland, struck a nerve with “Give It To You.” The song caught Julia’s attention and she is now shooting up iTunes with the studio version. The appeal is obvious. “Give It To You” is so raw and relatable, it could have sprung from the mind of the “Issues” hitmaker. (Which is obviously a huge compliment).

“I don’t say this about just anybody, I don’t usually stay for mornin’ coffee,” Julia begins the song. “But I don’t wanna waste you on feelings I can’t do.” Ouch. The reason for this brutal honesty? A battered heart from a previous relationship. “I lost my heart in a love fight, but if I had it — I would give it to you,” the 26-year-old croons on the chorus. “Would you follow suit if it felt right?” Listen to Julia’s latest below. With any luck, the third installment of Inner Monologue isn’t too far away.

