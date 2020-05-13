Charli XCX Reveals Cover & Tracklist Of ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

Charli XCX Drops 'Forever' The UK pop star kicks off her quarantine LP with a song called 'Forever.' MORE >>

Mission accomplished! Charli XCX raised eyebrows when she said she would write and record a new album — from scratch — during quarantine, but the innovative pop star did it. How I’m Feeling Now drops on May 15 and it’s shaping up to be the 27-year-old’s best album since True Romance, at least if songs like “Forever” and “Claws” are any indication. Charli unveiled the cover this afternoon and it finds the hitmaker reclining on her bed, looking at a hand-held video camera. Oh, and she also shared the tracklist.

As expected, the aforementioned singles made the cut along with the recently-released “Now I Understand.” The album contains 11 tracks in total including intriguingly-titled bops like “Pink Diamond,” “Detonate,” “C2.0,” “Party 4 U” and “Visions.” In other exciting news, Charli will also release a book documenting the making of the album and donate the proceeds to charity. Check out the DIY queen’s cover art and peruse the tracklist of How I’m Feeling Now below.

Charli XCX’s How I’m Feeling Now tracklist:

1. Pink Diamond

2. Forever

3. Claws

4. 7 Years

5. Detonate

6. Enemy

7. I Finally Understand

8. C2.0

9. Party 4 U

10. Anthems

11. Visions

