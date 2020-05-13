Sia Announces “Together” From ‘Music’ Soundtrack

Sia is releasing a new single called “Together” on May 20. It’s the first single from the soundtrack of Music, an upcoming movie musical starring Maddie Ziegler and Kate Hudson. The Aussie singer/songwriter not only wrote the script and directed the film, she also penned the songs. What’s the film about? Well, according to a Rolling Stone profile from 2018, it’s about an autistic teenager, who is cared for by her sober, drug-dealing mom. Could Sia be adding an Oscar to her awards cabinet in the not-too-distant future?

While 2020 has been a quiet year by her standards, the “Chandelier” singer has still managed to roll out a steady stream of singles. She began the year by contributing “Original” to the Doolittle soundtrack and then joined forces with BTS for Map of the Soul: 7 highlight, “On.” Most recently, Sia stepped up to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts by releasing a charity single called “Saved My Life.” See the cover of “Together” below.

Are you excited for the single? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!