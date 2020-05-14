Chloe X Halle Tease ‘Ungodly Hour’ With “Do It”

Chloe x Halle Interview We caught up with Chloe X Halle at Coachella to chat about their debut LP. MORE >>

Chloe x Halle return with a party jam called “Do It.” The Bailey sisters, who were signed by Beyoncé, just want to enjoy a night out with friends on this feel-good bop. “I beat my face, moving fast cause the Uber on the way,” the begin the song, which they co-wrote with Victoria Monét. “Taking pictures make sure you can’t see no lace, that wig secure like the money in the safe.” The R&B duo then lays down the ground rules on the chorus. “I’m just with the crew, we ain’t out here looking for boo.”

“Do It” is representative of the direction of Chloe x Halle’s much-anticipated sophomore LP, Ungodly Hour (out June 5). “For this [album], we really just wanted to show how we could pair our musicianship with a few bops and letting people enjoy themselves,” Chloe told Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “We called it Ungodly Hour because it’s okay to not be perfect all the time.” Halle reiterates that message. “We wanted to challenge the idea of us being these perfect angels that everybody has this image of us in their head,” she adds.

Listen to “Do It” and check out Chloe x Halle’s Ungodly Hour cover art below. You can pre-order the album here.

Listen to “Do It”:

Chloe x Halle’s album cover:

