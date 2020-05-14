Martin Garrix Taps John Martin For “High Ground”

Martin Garrix celebrates his 24th birthday by releasing a new banger called “Higher Ground.” A reunion with John Martin (they previously collaborated on 2016’s “Now That I’ve Found You”), the Dutch DJ’s latest exudes hope and optimism. “All this time keeps fading, feeling trapped inside,” John begins the feel-good song. “So afraid of the darkness talking in my mind.” That leads us to a hands-in-the-air chorus. “I’m down on my knees in the dust, I scream from the top of my lungs,” he belts over synths.

“I find my way back to a higher ground, Yeah I just want to feel alive.” Throw in a powerful drop and you have all the ingredients for a crossover dance-pop hit. “Higher Ground” is only Martin’s second single of 2020. It follows “Drown,” a collaboration with rising Australian singer/songwriter Clinton Kane. Hopefully, more tunes are on the way. Watch the video for “Higher Ground,” which features footage submitted by fans around the world, below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!