ABBA Announces 8 LP Colored-Vinyl Box Set

Remember when ABBA lied about releasing two new songs in 2018? I do! While “I Still Have Faith In You” and the other, still-untitled gem remain locked away on Björn’s laptop, the iconic group has stayed busy with multiple endeavors. They opened a restaurant, soundtracked a musical and two films, brought Cher out of retirement and inspired Sam Smith and Demi Lovato’s latest single. ABBA is now releasing a 8 LP colored-vinyl box set, which covers their entire discography from 1973’s Ring Ring to 1981’s The Visitors.

The full lineup of albums and their vinyl color are as follows: Ring Ring (red vinyl), Waterloo (orange vinyl), ABBA (silver vinyl), Arrival (white vinyl), ABBA – The Album (green vinyl), Voulez-Vous (blue vinyl), Super Trouper (gold vinyl) and The Visitors (yellow vinyl). Over the space of those eight releases, the quartet blessed us with some of the greatest pop songs of all time including “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You” and “Thank You For The Music.” Pre-order your box set here.

