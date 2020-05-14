The 2000 American Music Awards: A Gallery

2000 was a good year for pop music. The doom and gloom of the ’90s had given way to a newfound and, in retrospect, unwarranted optimism. Which meant that people were ready to have fun again. Leading the way was the new wave of pop girls led by Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. However, the queens of the ’90s were still very much in the mix with Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and Madonna as popular as ever. Another fixture of the ’00s pop scene was boy bands. From NYSNC to LFO, they were everywhere.

The 27th annual American Music Awards is a fascinating time capsule of pop circa 2000. Britney was starting to spice up her image with a plunging neckline, while Mimi caused a stir with a similarly revealing ensemble. Other attendees included Jessica Simpson, Eminem, Eve, Savage Garden (revisit “I Knew I Loved You” below), Garth Brooks, Beck, Will Smith, Tamar Braxton, Nobody’s Fool, Queen Latifah, Mel C, Gloria Estefan, Reba McEntire and Faith Evans. Click through all the red carpet looks in our gallery up top.

