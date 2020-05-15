Katy Perry Launches Her 5th Era With “Daisies”

After testing the waters with a series of (very good) buzz tracks, Katy Perry finally launches her fifth album era with a gem called “Daisies.” Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and co-written with J Kash, Jon Bellion and Michael Pollack, this is the kind of feel-good, soul-stirring anthem that Katy does better than anyone. In a nutshell, “Daisies” is about keeping the faith. “Told them your dreams and they all started laughing,” the mom-to-be begins the song. “I guess you’re out of your mind til it actually happens.”

That leads us to a hands-in-the-air chorus that gives “Roar” a run for its money. “They said I’m going nowhere, tried to count me out,” she belts. “Took those sticks and stones, showed ’em I could build a house.” Katy then promises to stay true to herself until the very end. “They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me,” the superstar declares. “‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.” Watch the gorgeous video, which was directed by Liza Voloshin (from a safe distance), below. KP5 drops on August 14. The title will be revealed in due time.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!