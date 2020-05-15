Kygo Reunites With OneRepublic For “Lose Somebody”

Lightning can strike twice. Kygo previously teamed up with OneRepublic for “Stranger Things” (one of the highlights of 2017’s Kids In Love LP) and now reunites with them for another gem called “Lose Somebody.” The latest single from Golden Hour is essentially about not realizing what you had until it’s gone. “It’s a classic ‘me’ mistake, someone gives me love and I throw it all away,” Ryan Tedder begins the song over the Norwegian producer’s soaring synths. “Tell me have I gone insane?”

By the time we reach the chorus, he has come to his senses. “Sometimes you gotta lose somebody, just to find out you really love someone,” Ryan belts. “Oh oh, and I do, and I do, and I do.” This is the kind of emotional, pop-friendly banger that radio eats up. On the strength of “Lose Somebody” and previously-released singles “Like It Is,” “I’ll Wait” and “Freedom,” Golden Hour is shaping up to be Kygo’s best album to date. The star-studded opus drops on May 29. Fall in love with “Lose Somebody” below.

