Jonas Brothers Drop Dual Singles “X” & “Five More Minutes”

Twice the fun! Jonas Brothers bless New Music Friday with two new tracks — “X” featuring Karol G and “Five More Minutes.” (The resulting mini-EP is called XV). They’re both great, but let’s start with the trio’s Latin collaboration. “X” is a fun and flirty bop about meeting someone new. “Kiss me like your ex is in the room, don’t you be afraid of something new,” the guys sing on the chorus. “If you play it right, you can be that someone… who won’t leave me lonely tonight.” Throw in a fiery verse from the Colombian diva and a bilingual bop is born.

As for “Five More Minutes,” well, it’s a little slower and sexier. “Do you think you could just wait a while? I think I could make it worth your while,” Joe Jonas promises on his verse. “I know that being late ain’t your style.” They ain’t too proud to beg by the time the chorus comes around. “Give me five more minutes,” Nick Jonas croons. “Baby, I’m not finished loving you.” Both songs promise very good things for the the band’s much-anticipated 6th album. Stream XV in full below.

Which song do you prefer? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!