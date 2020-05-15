Britney Spears To Drop ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ On Picture Disc Vinyl

Believe it or not, but Britney Spears’ sophomore LP Oops!… I Did It Again turns 20 on May 16. The pop icon will celebrate the milestone by releasing a commemorate picture disc vinyl on August 14. Pre-order your copy here. But wait, there’s more! The Glory queen is also releasing a limited edition “clear vinyl with purple and gold swirl” and “cassette with purple shell and gold ink.” The latter items will be sold exclusively through Urban Outfitters. Pre-order those here.

You’re probably broke right about now, but it’s my duty to tell you that there’s another Britney collectible on the way. Instagram’s leading lady is releasing an Oops!…I Did It Again (Remixes & B-Sides) EP as part of Record Store Day 2020 on September 26. Find your nearest participating retailer here. The EP includes four remixes and “four songs from the album sessions only released outside the U.S.” I’m assuming that means “When Your Eyes Say It,” “Girl In The Mirror,” “You Got It All” and “Dear Diary.” Just be there early, this will disappear in no time.

