Toni Braxton Switches It Up With “Dance (Dave Audé Remix)”

Well, I didn’t see this coming. Toni Braxton relaunched in early April with a soulful ballad called “Do It.” She now follows it up with “Dance,” a club banger courtesy of Davé Audé. I guess we can expect the unexpected from TB10! While the production is uptempo and electronic, the subject matter — i.e. heartbreak — is quintessentially Toni. “Found out just the other day, that you were giving it away,” R&B icon croons at the beginning of the song. “I found out just the other day, I ain’t gonna make you stay.”

Instead, the flawless 52-year-old has another plan for getting rid of the pain. “I don’t give a damn, I just wanna dance the love away,” Toni belts. “I don’t even care, I just wanna dance the love away.” What inspired her new single? “Instead of being sad about a relationship not working out, you decide to dance your troubles away in the club or alone at home,” she explains. “It’s just about moving forward from a negative situation, whether that’s a relationship, your job or something else holding you back.” Listen below.

