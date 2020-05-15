Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me” Drops Next Week

It’s official. Lady Gaga is releasing “Rain On Me” featuring Ariana Grande as the next single from Chromatica. She unveiled the striking cover on social media (below) and announced a release date of May 22. Of course, “Rain On Me” is one of three high-profile collaborations on the album — the others being “Sour Candy” featuring BLACKPINK and “Sine From Above” featuring Elton John. “Rain On Me” will be the last song released from Chromatica before it drops in full on May 29.

Fans have been waiting a while for this. LG6 was supposed to arrive on April 10, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis. “While I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic,” Mother Monster told fans. “I hope that you see when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other.”

