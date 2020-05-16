ALMA Drops Debut LP, Rolls Out “LA Money” Video

ALMA’s long-awaited debut LP, Have U Seen Her?, dropped yesterday (May 15) and it’s jam-packed with searing electro-pop anthems. From “Bad News Baby” to the Tove Lo-assisted “Worst Behavior,” this is a case of all killer, no filler. Take “LA Money.” The Finnish pop star’s latest single is raw, autobiographical and very, very catchy. “All these bitches want something from me, got me fucked up on LA money,” she sings over Digital Farm Animals and Andrew Wyatt’s vital production. “Fake ass fiction, saying that they love me — they don’t even know who I am.”

What inspired the song? “‘LA Money’ is the core of this album,” ALMA explains. “It’s a story about my life at the time. I felt like I was somewhere I didn’t want to be, making music I didn’t want to make, everyone had me wrong. Writing ‘LA Money’ was like a release, after it everything started to flow out and make sense. I knew I had to move on, make music that made me happy and live my life how I wanted to.” Stream the 24-year-old’s album in full below and watch the kaleidoscopic video for “LA Money” at the bottom of the post.

Stream ALMA’s debut album:

Watch the “LA Money” video:

