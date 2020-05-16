Noah Cyrus Speaks Her Truth On “Young & Sad”

The stars finally aligned for Noah Cyrus when she released “July.” The stripped-back, alt-country sound showcased her vocals in a new light and gave some indication of the power of her pen. She followed that song up with a steady stream of very good singles including “Lonely” and “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus,” but hasn’t quite reached the same stratospheric heights until now. “Young & Sad” rivals “July” as the crowning jewel of Noah’s just-released The End Of Everything EP.

Produced by PJ Harding and M Phazes, “Young & Sad” is a remarkably honest account of the singer’s struggle with depression and the emotional impact of growing up in the shadow of her famous sister. “My sister’s like sunshine, always bringing good light wherever she will go,” Noah sings in the second verse. “And I was born to rain clouds.” However, the track doesn’t glorify depression. It’s essentially about fighting your way out of the darkness. “Don’t wanna be young and sad another day longer,” she belts on the chorus. “Don’t wanna feel numb or mad until I go under.”

You can stream Noah’s excellent The End Of Everything EP below and watch her bittersweet “Young & Sad” visualizer at the bottom of the post.

Stream the EP in full:

Watch Noah’s “Young & Sad” visualizer:

