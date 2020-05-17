Yuna Returns With “Stay Where You Are”

Yuna is back! The Malaysian chanteuse made the decision to go indie after the release of 2019’s Rouge LP and it seems to be agreeing with her. The “Crush” singer kicks off the next stage of her career with a silky smooth ballad called “Stay Where You Are.” As with her best songs, this is a vocal and songwriting showcase. “I prayed every night, for someone to mend my broken heart,” she sings on the chorus. “When I couldn’t see the light, you’re walking with me in the dark… all I ask from you is just to stay where you are.”

What inspired the track? “[It’s] a song that I wrote about self-reflection and taking some time for yourself,” Yuna explains. “Sometimes we all need a little bit of time to be away from the people we love to battle with our demons and come back a stronger, better person.” “Stay Where You Are” has particular significance during the COVID-19 crisis. “I feel like this song hits harder right now with the fact that we are all isolated in our homes, some are even away from their loved ones.”

“Even though we’re apart, it’s nice to remind each other to just ‘stay where you are’ and that ‘when this is all over, I will come find you and be with you again.’ There’s a strong sense of togetherness in the song that I love. When you listen to it, you know that whatever you are going through, you are not alone.” Listen to Yuna’s latest soul-pop gem below.

