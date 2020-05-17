Tove Lo Teases New Single “Sadder, Badder, Cooler”

Tove Lo is up to something. The Swedish pop star updated her socials with a snippet of a new song, which is purportedly called “Sadder, Badder, Cooler.” It didn’t take long for Twitter Detectives to do their thing and a bunch of (still unconfirmed) details started to emerge. For starters, the song is allegedly the handiwork of Max Martin and features on an upcoming reissue of Sunshine Kitty. “Sadder, Badder, Cooler” is expected to drop on May 22 (i.e. on Friday) and sounds like a bop.

A reissue makes perfect sense. After all, Tove has blessed us with a smattering of new tracks in 2020. There’s the raucous “Bikini Porn” (a challenger for the best pop song of the year), the FINNEAS-produced “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” and “I’m Coming” — the electro-pop queen’s English-language cover of Veronica Maggio’s “Jag Kommer.” Throw in some remixes and a couple of live performances and you have an essential addition to any pop connoisseur’s collection. See Tove’s posts below.

