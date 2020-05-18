Premiere: KIITA’s “Thinking About You” Video

After independently releasing two (very good) EPs in 2019, it was only a matter of time before KIITA was snapped up by a major label. The teenager eventually signed with Epic Records and got straight to work on EP3. Bayard The Bloodhound captures KIITA’s eclectic sound and razor-sharp pen over the course of three intensely raw, sing-along bops. Take “Thinking About You,” a bittersweet pop song about matters of the heart. “If you want to talk about love, let’s talk about love tonight,” she begins. “I wish that I told you that true love will stab your back.”

The rising star now rolls out the video, which we are excited to premiere, and it’s an endearingly DIY quarantine-clip comprised of a bedroom performance and footage with friends. “I wanted to make a video really describing my life as a teenager, we all reminisce on memories with your best friends and I never want to forget any of these moments,” KIITA explains. “Especially during this time, keep your heart close with the ones who need it the most.” Watch the newcomer’s “Thinking About You” visual below.

