Tasty! Harry Styles Drops “Watermelon Sugar” Video

Harry Styles’ Fine Line era has cemented his status as a solo superstar with glowing album reviews and a massive radio hit courtesy of “Adore You.” The Brit is now hoping to land another one with “Watermelon Sugar.” The upbeat, sunny anthem is certainly catchy enough. “Tastes like strawberries on a summer evening and it sounds just like a song,” he begins the ’70s-evoking anthem. “I want more berries and that summer feeling, it’s so wonderful and warm.” That takes us to the chorus.

“I’m just thinking out loud, I don’t know if I could ever go without,” Harry belts. “Watermelon sugar high.” The video arrives today (May 18) and it takes a literal approach. Directed by Bradley & Pablo, the visual finds our hero rocking a crocheted t-shirt in Malibu. He sits down for a beachside breakfast and seductively touches a piece of watermelon, before a gaggle of gorgeous ladies (and a dude or two) arrive to enjoy his fruit. It captures the throwback flair of the song and deserves your full attention. Check out the clip below.

