Katy Perry Performs “Daisies” On ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry’s “Daisies” campaign got off to a flying start on Friday (May 15) when the song rocketed to number one on iTunes — the first time she has reached the top spot since 2016’s “Rise.” The superstar then got in a little promotion on last night’s American Idol finale. The heavily-pregnant hitmaker belted out “Daisies” with the help of cutting-edge technology, which found her soaring through the sky and balancing precariously on the edge on a building. It was white-knuckle stuff for anyone with a disinclination towards heights.

All in all, the performance was an innovative, expertly choreographed and hopefully brought “Daisies” to the attention of a whole new audience. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz, the lead single from Katy’s long-awaited 5th LP has the potential to be a “Roar”-like anthem. “They tell me that I’m crazy, but I’ll never let ’em change me,” the “Never Really Over” queen belts on the soaring chorus. “‘Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies.” Watch the first televised live performance of the future smash below.

