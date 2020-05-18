Delta Goodrem Soars On “Keep Climbing”

Mike Wass | May 18, 2020 4:00 pm
CREDIT: Sony Music Australia

After pressing pause on her music career to play Olivia Newton-John in a biopic, Delta Goodrem returned to the studio and got straight to work on her 6th album. The Aussie pop star, who has amassed nine number one hits at home, returns with a power ballad called “Keep Climbing.” It’s the kind of stripped-back, vocal showcase that Delta has perfected since breaking through with “Born To Try” and “Lost Without You” in 2002. “Packed my bags and I walk on foot, this was the time that I knew I should,” she begins the song over piano keys.

“There’s a fear in every step and I still love where I just left.” That takes us to the soaring chorus. “Two mountains — I’m caught in the middle, can’t see the forest before the trees,” Delta belts. “This climbing breaks me a little, but the hope inside of me that this lonely valley leads to a bridge over troubled dreams.” The track then veers into gospel on the bridge when the songbird sings “keep climbing, just keep climbing” with the help of a choir. It might just be her best single since “Wings.” Listen below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!

PREV
See All Slides
NEXT
Tags: