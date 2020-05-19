Kylie Minogue Is Learning Logic To Engineer New Album

International pop icon, Logie-winning actress and DIY queen. Yes, Kylie Minogue is adding another string to her bow by learning how to use Logic in order to record and engineer vocals during quarantine. It seems that not even a global pandemic can halt progress on the living legend’s 15th album. “[She] is learning to use Logic,” BMG head honcho Alistair Norbury told Music Week. “She’s got herself a home studio and decided that, if there’s one thing she can do during this time, it’s to learn to engineer and record her own vocals.”

Of course, the enduring hitmaker has previously hinted that she’s still working while self-isolating. Kylie even opened up about the direction of KM15 in an interview with The Guardian. “I’m really jazzed about [the music] to come,” the Golden diva revealed. “I think it’s going to be getting back on the dance floor, like grown-up disco; that’s where I want it to be.” That direction was seemingly confirmed by studio sessions with German producer Mousse T and Italian hitmaker Alex Gaudino. Ms. Minogue is also rumored to be working with Mirwais.

