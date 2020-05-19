Natalie Imbruglia Is Releasing A New Album In 2021

First, the good news! Natalia Imbruglia is working on her long-awaited 6th LP. The bad news? Well, the “Torn” goddess isn’t releasing it until 2021. BMG’s President Alistair Norbury provided the update in a new interview with Music Week. It’s a little disappointing, but what’s another year when we have already been waiting more than a decade for new music. (Of course, Natalie released an album of covers in 2015 called Male). The Aussie singer/songwriter’s last collection of originals, the exquisite Come To Life, dropped in 2009.

But back to NI6. The ’90s icon has been sharing regular updates via Instagram, most recently posting a pic from a remote recording session with production duo MyRiot (they have previously worked with AURORA and Hannah Grace). Natalie has also been cooking up new tunes with JONIE and Luke Fitton. I’m excited to hear what she comes up with. Left Of The Middle, White Lilies Island, Counting The Days and the previously-mentioned Come To Life all hold up many, many years later. See Natalie’s latest update below.

