Kesha Belts Out “Little Bit Of Love” On ‘Ellen’

Well, here’s a nice surprise! Kesha made a guest appearance on today’s (May 19) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she treated viewers to a lovely, stripped-back rendition of “Little Bit Of Love” — live from home. The pop star looked radiant and showcased her absurdly underrated vocals, hitting notes most of her contemporaries can only dream of. It was also a nice reminder to stop sleeping on High Road. Kesha’s fourth album doesn’t have the radio-conquering hits of Animal or Warrior, but it’s jam-packed with gems.

Co-written with Nate Ruess, Wrabel and Stint, “Little Bit Of Love” is top-shelf Kesha. “You only wanna kiss me when I give you sad eyes, you’re gonna miss me when I’m gone ’til the afterlife,” she belts on the toe-tapping chorus. “I could use a little bit of love tonight.” Other songs from the album that deserve revisiting include “Shadow,” “Resentment,” “Cowboy Blues” and “Chasing Thunder.” Watch Kesha absolutely nail “Little Bit Of Love” below.

