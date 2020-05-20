Sia Soars On “Together” From ‘Music’ Soundtrack

We already know that Sia is one of the best singers and songwriters in the game, but she’s about to add another string to her bow. The Aussie hitmaker has written and directed a new film called Music. Oh, and the most productive person on planet earth also penned 10 new songs for the soundtrack. Today (May 20), she rolls out “Together” as the lead single and it’s an upbeat toe-tapper. “I can hear the thunder, coming from your mouth and I know my number’s up,” Sia begins the song.

The subject matter is self-love, which becomes apparent as “Together” nears the chorus. “You can’t love me unless you love you too, treat yourself like nothin’ but a fool,” the wig-enthusiast belts over Jack Antonoff’s perky production. “Come now set the past on fire, stand up raise your face to the sky… together, we can take it higher.” What’s the movie about? A newly sober Kate Hudson becomes the sole guardian of her half-sister Music (played by Maddie Ziegler), who is on the autism spectrum. Get a taste of the film and its soundtrack below.

Do you love the song? Let us know below, or by hitting us up on Facebook and Twitter!