Ben Platt Drops Deluxe Edition Of ‘Sing To Me Instead’

We are in the midst of a Ben Platt takeover! The vocalist, who came to fame via a tour de force performance in Dear Evan Hansen, has released a deluxe edition of Sing To Me Instead to coincide with today’s premiere of Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall on Netflix. It only makes sense then that the album has been repackaged with six live tracks including covers of Brandi Carlisle’s “The Joke” and Elton John’s “Take Me To The Pilot.” As an added bonus, Ben includes recent stand-alone singles “Rain” and “So Will I.”

The latter was produced by FINNEAS and stands out as another gut-wrenchingly good addition to the 26-year-old’s discography. But wait, there’s more! The breakout star will also participate in an episode of NBC’s Songland on June 8 (which means that even more new music is on the way). And then a week or so after that, Ben reprises his role of Payton Hobart in the second season of The Politician. It debuts on Netflix on June 19. Revisit “So Will I” below and get ready to see a whole lot more of Ben in the weeks ahead.

