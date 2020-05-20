Lorde Gives An Update On Her Third Album

Three years have passed since the arrival of Melodrama in 2017 and Lorde’s army of fans are getting antsy. Sensing this (she is an all-knowing being), the Kiwi superstar provided a lengthy update on the status of her third LP. “I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out,” the 23-year-old wrote in an open letter. “Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening.” She then revealed that she’s working with Jack Antonoff.

“[He] came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to LA,” Lorde continued. “It flowed. A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down.” However, she doesn’t want fans to be upset. Instead, the “Royals” hitmaker encourages them to savor the wait. “I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths,” Ella Yelich (her real name) muses. “But as I get older, I [realize] there’s something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you.”

“You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you.” Not only that, but Lorde promises it will be worth the wait. “The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she insists. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.” Read her full letter here.

