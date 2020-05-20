Ellie Goulding Announces New Single “Power”

Ellie Goulding is releasing a new single called “Power” tomorrow (May 21) at 9am PT. The Brit shared a brief snippet of the video on social media, which shows a cell phone interface. “Power” is the latest single from the 33-year-old’s much-anticipated 4th album. She has been chipping away at the project for the best part of five years — her last album dropped in 2015 — and it still doesn’t have a title. On the bright side, there is a tentative release date. EG4 is scheduled to drop on June 5.

It’s not like she’s lacking good material. The enduring hitmaker has already released five singles from the album including “Close To Me,” “Flux,” “Sixteen,” “Hate Me” featuring Juice Wrld (a bop) and “Worry About Me” featuring Blackbear. Ellie could also include her lovely cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River,” which reached number one in the UK late last year. Hopefully, we’ll know more when “Power” drops. In the meantime, check out the pop star’s announcement post below.

