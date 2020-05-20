Gracie Abrams’ Debut Project Takes Shape With “Long Sleeves”

Gracie Abrams’ winning streak continues with “Long Sleeves.” Produced by Rob Moose and Blake Slatkin, the melancholy-soaked moment is the latest single from the breakout star’s debut project. Which finally has a title and a release date. Minor drops on June 16 and it will also include previous singles “21” and “I Miss You, I’m Sorry.” But back to her new song. “Long Sleeves” is essentially about seeking solace in distance. “Packing while you’re asleep, you were the catalyst,” Gracie sings over ambient synths. “I don’t know what it is about how you breathe… I want to be alone.”

The 20-year-old then asks for one last favor in the pre-chorus. “And if you hear me leaving in the morning, could you just pretend that it was only wind?” she asks. “‘Cause I can’t love you even if I want to.” Gracie’s final word? “It’s been a long time coming.” It turns out, the newcomer has been mulling over this idea for years. “‘Long Sleeves’ is the song I’ve been trying to write since I was 14,” she reveals. “Finishing this one felt like I could actually breathe differently. I’d never really felt closure like that before.” Listen below.

