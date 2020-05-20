Louis The Child & Vera Blue’s “Nobody Like You” Is A Bop

After releasing a trio of (very good) EPs, Louis The Child is finally ready to roll out their debut LP. Here For Now drops June 12 and it includes recent hits “Don’t Mind,” “Every Color” and “Little Things.” The duo’s album also boasts a killer collaboration with Aussie alt-pop star Vera Blue. “Nobody Like You” arrives today (May 20) and it’s an upbeat, feel-good bop. “I tell myself stop, wait a minute,” Vera sings on the bubbly pre-chorus. “I always catch feelings too fast, but I mean it this time… I know for a fact there’s nobody, nobody like you.” Aww.

“The beat for this song had been sitting on our computers for about a year before we wrote to it,” Robby Hauldren and Freddy Kennett reveal in the press release. “It reminded us a lot of the synth-pop music that was coming out in the early 2010s from people like CHVRCHES [Martin Doherty co-wrote the song], The Naked And Famous, Passion Pit, etc.” Ultimately, Louis The Child hopes “Nobody Like You” will cure the quarantine blues: “We hope this song brings some life and happiness to you in these times.” Listen below and check out the duo’s album announcement here.

