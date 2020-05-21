Surprise! Carly Rae Jepsen Drops ‘Dedicated Side B’

Carly Rae Jepsen is a woman of her word. The pop star told me that Dedicated Side B was on the way when I interviewed her last year and today (May 21), it miraculously appeared. I’ve only had a chance to skim through the album, but a couple of tracks already stand out. “Stay Away” is synth-pop perfection, “Summer Love” shimmers like an ’80s daydream, “Let’s Sort The Whole Thing Out” falls somewhere between Bananarama and The Go-Gos, and “Solo” sounds like it was actually recorded in the 21st century.

And then there’s the focus track. Produced by Jack Antonoff, “This Love Isn’t Crazy” is a ridiculously perky toe-tapper. Why did Carly keep so many gems locked away on her laptop? “I think that’s the fun with having this much time to record an album,” Canada’s greatest pop export revealed in our interview. “It gives you a little bit of perspective on what should come first and what should come second. It was easier to narrow down the first part because I knew was going to get to share a lot more songs.”

“I mean, if I had my wicked way, I would have delivered a 3-album deluxe right away,” she continued. “But I think that’s probably too much for people to digest. It’s fun to start slow and it just felt like the right collection for the beginning. This has been 3 years of me working through a breakup, traveling and falling in love again. I wanted there to be a taste of all those ideas on this album.” Stream Dedicated Side B below and watch CRJ’s cute “This Love Isn’t Crazy” at the bottom of the post.

Stream Dedicated Side B in full:

Carly’s “This Love Isn’t Crazy” lyric video:

