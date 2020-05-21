Lana Del Rey Reveals Album Release Date On Instagram

Lana Del Rey caused a stir on social media early this morning (May 21) with a controversial Instagram post that addresses criticism of her early work. “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc — can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money — or whatever I want — without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?” she begins.

“I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world,” Lana continues, before adding: “I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

In addition to firing shots, the Norman Fucking Rockwell icon also shared some updates about her work — including the release date of her 6th LP. “I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster,” Lana revealed. “Yes I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the books to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about. And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album that comes out September 5th.”

Read Lana’s full post below.

