Megan Thee Stallion Drops Animated “Savage” Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” is a hot contender for Song Of The Summer. The irresistible bop recently soared to number two on the Billboard Hot 100 when the sizzling remix featuring Beyoncé dropped and is a genuine pop culture phenomenon. The song is still building at radio and rebounding on iTunes, which means that the breakout rapper might just snatch a number one hit yet. And it would be well-deserved. This is the only rap remix from 2020 that people will remember in years to come.

“Savage” should also get a nice boost by the arrival of a 3D animated video (all video streams count), which is inspired by Megan’s love of Japanese anime. What’s it all about? According to the press release: “The video finds ‘Savage’ soundtracking a one-woman army taking down an evil entity from the inside — adding a new context to the track and doubling down on [the song’s] status as a manifesto for powerful women across the universe.” That sounds about right. Watch the animated clip below.

