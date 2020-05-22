Katy Perry Is Selling “Daisies” Face Masks For Charity

Merchandise bundles are all the rage. Selling your album with a concert ticket or t-shirt (for example) is good value for fans and helps with the artist’s first-week chart position. Given that we are currently living in a hell-scape where concerts are no longer possible, pop stars have had to get even more creative with their bundles. Lady Gaga is selling digital copies of Chromatica with everything from jockstraps to kitchenware, while Katy Perry is opting for a pandemic-appropriate face mask that raises money for charity.

For the bargain price of $20, you can flatten the curve, promote “Daisies” and get a copy of KP5! Where is the money going? To a charity called Direct Relief. “[It’s] a Santa Barbara based organization coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses throughout the U.S. and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to COVID-19,” Katy explains on Instagram. Other goodies (that I want) are the 7″ colored vinyl and coffee mug.

