Tove Lo Snaps On “Sadder Badder Cooler”

Tove Lo joins the New Music Friday lineup with a spitfire banger called “Sadder Badder Cooler.” Produced by ELVIRA, the Swedish pop star’s latest is about reaching the point of no return in a relationship. “You toast your friend ’cause I left, but you know I’m never coming back in once I walk out the door,” the hitmaker vows in the first verse. “It was all about the power play, babe and I can’t do it no more.” Amusingly, she then thanks her ex for inspiring the song. “Heartbreak pays bills — you lose, I win.”

“Sadder Badder Cooler” is one of eight new songs on Sunshine Kitty (Paw Prints Edition). “It’s been a year since the Sunshine Kitty era started, and though everything has hit on ‘pause’ right now, it feels really amazing to tie it all together with all the songs I’m so proud of from the last year,” Tove explains. “Until I can go back out and tour this album again I hope all my fans will keep having many dance parties at home.” She also opened up about the inspiration for “Sadder Badder Cooler.”

“Elvira Anderfjärd and I wrote ‘Sadder Badder Cooler’ after going deep about how every heartbreak kind of chips away a little piece of you, but it also gives you power if you let it,” she reveals. “And how breaking it off with someone who’s bad to you is always a mixed feeling of sadness, anger and big relief. This song to me is full of glitter and power.” Get your copy of the Paw Prints Edition, which includes “Bikini Porn,” “I’m Coming” and many other gems, here. Listen to “Sadder Badder Cooler” below.

