Clara Mae Teams Up With gnash For “Overused”

Swedish pop star Clara Mae returns to the New Music Friday lineup with an emotional bop called “Overused” featuring gnash. A pre-breakup anthem of sorts, the “Unmiss You” singer’s latest is about pulling the plug on a relationship before any real damage is done. “Maybe we should leave it as it is? ‘Cause it doesn’t get better than this,” they sing on the catchy chorus. “Happy tears then I’m feeling sad, best and worst that I ever had.” What inspired the lead single from Clara’s Drunk On Emotions EP (due August 21)?

“What if I leave now before reality kicks in, before the fights and the hurt,” she explains. “Before the overuse. Then I can look back at this and just remember the good, the way we are right now.” That sentiment is shared by gnash. “Clara and I wanted to make something to show how it feels to be tired in any relationship or situation,” he adds. “With my partner, the love is always real, but sometimes we can just get exhausted with each other. That’s okay, but it’s easily misunderstood when it’s not communicated directly.”

Watch Clara and gnash’s “Overused” video below.

